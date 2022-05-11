Rajesh Tope says photos inside hospital against rules

State public health minister Rajesh Tope has reacted to the controversy of Navneet Rana, the independent MP from Amravati, for having photographs clicked while undergoing treatment in the MRI section of Lilavati Hospital.

“I have never seen incidents where anyone has clicked photographs in the CT scan and MRI section of the hospital,” he said.

“It is wrong if a third person has clicked a photo.Thereare some rulesof the hospitals that need to be followed.”

The BMC has issued notice tothehospitalandsoughtareply in two days. Recently, Navneet Rana and her husband Ravi Rana came out on bail for allegedly creating a law and order situation by announcing recitation of Hanuman Chalisa outside Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s residence Matoshree.

After coming out of jail, Navneet Rana was admitted to Lilavati to undergo some treatment. At that time, photographs had gone viral whereinshewas seenlyingon an MRI scan machine.

Published on: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 09:39 AM IST