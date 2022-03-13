'I am in Sahara desert': Mumbai sweats at 38.9 degree Celsius; netizens complain of soaring temperatures

The Mumbai city continued to sizzle on Sunday, with the India Meteorological Department’s automatic weather station in Santacruz recording a maximum temperature of 38.9 degrees Celsius, the highest temperature recorded across the state and 5.4 degrees above normal.



Temperatures will continue to soar and the weathermen have hinted at the likelihood of heatwave.

Maximum temperatures had begun climbing up from last week, with the Santacruz observatory on March 3 recording a maximum temperature of 37.1 degrees. On Sunday, a maximum temperature of 38.9 degrees was recorded at Santacruz, the highest daytime temperature for the year so far.

Mumbaikars complained about the soaring temperature in the city. One Twitter user wrote, "I am in sahara desert" talking about the rise in temperature.

Maximum temperature for next three days will remain around 37-38 degree Celsius, while Thane and interior parts will record maximum temperature of 40-43 degree Celsius.

Published on: Sunday, March 13, 2022, 11:24 AM IST