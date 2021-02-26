HSC board exam from April 23 to May 21; SSC from April 29 to May 20

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on Friday announced the final dates for Class 12 Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) board theory examinations from April 23 to May 21, 2021, and those for Class 10 Secondary School Certificate (SSC) board theory examinations from April 29 to May 20, 2021.

On Friday, the MSBSHSE released a notification stating, "The schedule of SSC and HSC board examinations has been finalised. The Class 12 HSC board theory examinations will be conducted from April 23 to May 21, 2021 and the Class 10 SSC board theory examinations will be conducted from April 29 to May 20, 2021."

The final exam timetable is available at https://mahahsscboard.org/. Ashok Bhosale, Secretary, MSBSHSE, said, "We have finalised and released the schedule of SSC and HSC board exams on the state board website. The timetable for practicals, internal tests and viva-voce examinations will be declared by the board and sent to all concerned schools and junior colleges before the exams."

Varsha Gaikwad, state school education minister of Maharashtra, said, "SSC and HSC board exams will be conducted offline, in compliance with the central and state government Covid-19 rules and regulations."

In addition, MSBSHSE has warned students and their parents to not believe any rumours or false messages on social media about change of schedule of board exams. Bhosale said, "Students and parents should refer the official website of MSBSHSE and check with their respective schools and junior colleges for information on schedule of SSC and HSC board exams."