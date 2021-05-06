'How Sanjeevani helped in saving Lakshman': Bombay HC asks officials to find out alternatives to Remdesivir

The Bombay High Court bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Girish Kulkarni on Thursday observed that just like Lakshman was saved from Sanjeevani, we too don't need foreign medicines to cure Covid19. The HC said the government authorities must consider adopting the "trial and error" theory and check for medicines for Covid in India.

The bench made these observations while hearing a clutch of petitions highlighting the crisis arising out of Covid across the state.

During the course of the hearing, the bench was informed that the Remdesivir and Tocilizumab injections are being sold at exorbitant rates and the citizens cannot even afford to purchase the higher prices.

At this, CJ Datta said, "We understand why these foreign medicines are giving so much importance. The reasons are obvious."