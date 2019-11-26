How Free Press Journal covered Mumbai's Black Day

Tributes are pouring in since this morning as the country and the world remembers the victims who had lost their lives, eleven years ago in the Mumbai terror attacks which begin on November 26, 2008. The ghastly attacks lasted for four days killing 166 people and injuring over 300.
Let’s look back on the day when Mumbai was brought to its knee by terrorists. Here's a look at archives of the Free Press Journal.
The edition which was printed on November 27, 2008, the FPJ carried an article titled as 'MAYHEM IN MUMBAI'.
The article stated, "in an unprecedented terror attack on Mumbai, at least 90 people were killed and over 200 injured as coordinated serial explosions and indiscriminate firing rocked Mumbai at twelve places on Wednesday night. Reacting immediately, the State Government sought the army’s help which sent six columns of troops to rescue hostages trapped in Hotel Oberoi and Hotel Taj."
"Little-known terror group Deccan Mujahideen has claimed responsiblity for the horrendous terror strikes in Mumbai. The outfit sent emails to some media houses. Meanwhile, seven cops were martyred in the operation including ATS chief Hemant Karkare, DIG Ashok Kampte, and encounter specialist Vijay Salaskar. Several IPS officers were also injured in an encounter with terrorists. Two terrorists were gunned down at Girgaum Chowpaty," it further added.
"The entire city has been handed over to the Rapid Action Force. The terrorists targeted Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Hotel Taj Mahal, Colaba and Hotel Oberoi, Gateway of India, Madam Cama Road outside Metro cinema, Mazgaon Dockyard, Napean Sea area. Terrorists are holed up in Hotel Taj Mahal and Hotel Oberoi. Karkare sustained three bullets in shootouts at Madam Cama Road and his body was taken to J J Hospital Six blasts each were reported from Hotel Oberoi alone and the Taj Hotel where the terrorists were hiding on terrace and indulged in heavy firing and threw grenades." "It is learnt that there are 16 squads of terrorists on the loose in Mumbai who are striking at will, resorting to indiscriminate firing. Chief Minister Vilasrao Deshmukh is rushing back home from Kerala and announced that the Army would be called in to control the situation," the article said.
On November 26, the FPJ carried an article which said, 'TERRORISTS CAME BY SEA ROUTE: CM'. The article stated, "IT’S official. The terrorists, who created havoc in the metropolis, came by boats and struck at 12 places and their number is said to be in the region of 25-30. Chief Minister Vilasrao Deshmukh said at least seven terrorists had been killed in encounters with police and security forces and nine suspects have been detained. The next of the kin of the deceased will be paid a compensation of Rs 5 lakh while those injured will get Rs 50,000. The terror attacks began between 9 pm and 9.15 pm with indiscriminate firing and bomb blasts, Deshmukh said. The terrorists came by boats and started firing. The attackers threw grenades and fired indiscriminately while storming hotels across Mumbai, he added. At least two stenguns have been recovered from the terrorists, the Chief Minister said."
Another article on the same day said, "PM hints at 'Pak' hand in 11/26'. It quoted former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh where he said, “It is evident that the group which carried out these attacks, based outside the country, had come with the single minded determination to create havoc in the commercial capital of the country,” he said referring to the Mumbai attacks. India will take up “strongly with our neighbours that the use of their territory for launching attacks on us will not be tolerated and that there would be a cost if suitable measures are not taken by them”.
It also carried another article which said, "Taj - from icon of grace to symbol of terror." The article stated, "The iconic Taj Mahal Palace and Tower Hotel in Mumbai, that had over the decades hosted world leaders and royalty and was feted for its heritage building, Thursday became the symbol of a nation under attack as armed terrorists laid siege to it. “We will rebuild every inch that has been damaged in this attack and bring back the Taj to its full glory,” the Taj group of hotels said on its website as news came in of the hotel’s two buildings, which have 565 rooms, being extensively damaged in the attack. Built in 1903, the hotel was a treasure trove of valuable paintings and works of art. It was decorated with Belgian crystal chandeliers, hand-woven silk carpets and antique furniture - many of which are believed to have been destroyed in the terror attack. “The old wing, especially the sixth and seventh floors, has suffered severe damage. The famous presidential suite is on the sixth floor. The central and western domes of the building have also been badly burned,” a Taj hotel official.
