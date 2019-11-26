How Free Press Journal covered Mumbai's Black Day

Another article on the same day said, "PM hints at 'Pak' hand in 11/26'. It quoted former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh where he said, “It is evident that the group which carried out these attacks, based outside the country, had come with the single minded determination to create havoc in the commercial capital of the country,” he said referring to the Mumbai attacks. India will take up “strongly with our neighbours that the use of their territory for launching attacks on us will not be tolerated and that there would be a cost if suitable measures are not taken by them”.

It also carried another article which said, "Taj - from icon of grace to symbol of terror." The article stated, "The iconic Taj Mahal Palace and Tower Hotel in Mumbai, that had over the decades hosted world leaders and royalty and was feted for its heritage building, Thursday became the symbol of a nation under attack as armed terrorists laid siege to it. “We will rebuild every inch that has been damaged in this attack and bring back the Taj to its full glory,” the Taj group of hotels said on its website as news came in of the hotel’s two buildings, which have 565 rooms, being extensively damaged in the attack. Built in 1903, the hotel was a treasure trove of valuable paintings and works of art. It was decorated with Belgian crystal chandeliers, hand-woven silk carpets and antique furniture - many of which are believed to have been destroyed in the terror attack. “The old wing, especially the sixth and seventh floors, has suffered severe damage. The famous presidential suite is on the sixth floor. The central and western domes of the building have also been badly burned,” a Taj hotel official.