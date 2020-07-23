Housing society in Bhayandar sets up in-house isolation unit

Bhayandar: Toeing the lines of their Mumbai counterparts, the members of a housing society in Bhayandar have taken it upon themselves to spare their residents the possible ordeal of quarantine centres. The Om Sundaram Co-operative Housing Society in Bhayandar has converted its office space into a two-bed isolation facility, in case a positive patient is detected in their building. The office has attached toilets.

Local legislator Geeta Jain, who supported the initiative, inaugurated an isolation facility on Wednesday. This is said to be the first such initiative taken by a housing society in Bhayandar. Such facilities for the asymptomatic or for those with mild symptoms are allowed, provided conditions and guidelines put forth by the health authorities pertaining to the well-being of patients and safety of other residents are followed.

“The move will minimise the load on the already overburdened healthcare infrastructure by helping in fighting the shortage of beds, ambulances etc.” said Jain. Health officials were unaware of any such facility but lauded the efforts, which were permissible in accordance with the guidelines laid down by the government. Apart from procuring thermal guns, oximeters, sanitisers and other medical essentials, the society has rented the beds by giving security deposits.