Hours after appointment, new Congress chief booked for defying distancing norms in Mira Bhayandar

Just hours after getting into saddle as the chief of the local Congress unit, former municipal corporator Pramod Samant was booked for defying physical distancing norms by staging a protest agitation outside BJP’s office in the Ideal Park area of Bhayandar (east) on Friday.

Samant was heading a peaceful agitation to register his party’s protest against the “Non-Implementation” of the Rs 20 lakh crore relief package announced by the BJP-led union government to revive the economy which had been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Based on the complaint filed by BJP spokesperson Ranvir Bajpait, the Navghar police registered an offence under the relevant sections of the IPC and for violating provisions of the in-force disaster management act, epidemic act and Maharashtra Covid-19 Rules 2020 against 15 people including Pramod Samant and Youth Congress chief Deep Kaakde.

However, no arrests were made till reports last came in. “The Centre’s so called Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan stimulus package is nothing but a mere eyewash, as we are unable to locate a single person who had received actual help,” alleged Kaakde.

The MPCC general secretary Adv. Ganesh Patil under the instructions of state Congress chief Baalasaheb Thorat appointed Pramod Samant as the new president of the Mira Bhayandar District Congress Committee.

“My tenure has begun with this agitation which will be further intensified in coming days. Weeding out corruption from the municipal corporation is also on the top of my agenda,” said Samant who is known to be a hardworking grassroot party-worker and a staunch supporter of Congress leader Muzaffar Hussain.