Hospital staff booked after murder victim's body went mission from morgue

Mumbai: The Tilak Nagar police have booked a hospital staff and a medical officer of Rajawadi hospital in Ghatkopar after a body of murder victim went missing from the hospital's morgue. The diseased was tested positive for Covid-19.

On Sunday, a team from Deonar police and diseased family members went to the Rajawadi hospital for post mortem, however, they could not find his body at the hospital's morgue. Following the disappearance of body, an FIR was registered at the Tilak Nagar police station.

According to the police, diseased, a 23-year-old man from New Bhim Nagar in Govandi, was admitted to the Rajawadi hospital after he was allegedly stabbed in stomach on June 3. The victim succumbed to the injuries on same night. Deonar police has arrested five persons in the case.

His body was kept at the hospital since it was necessary to test his body for Covid-19 before post mortem could begin. He was tested positive for Covid-19. On Sunday, a team from Deonar police and his family members reached the hospital for post mortem, however, they could not find his body.

After the outbreak of coronavirus multiple incidents of bodies of Covid-19 patients went missing have been reported from government hospitals. In last week of May, a body of 41-year-old Wadala man had been cremated by the cops as unclaimed after they failed to trace his family members. His family was in a quarantine centre when his last rights took place.

In another incident, a 74-year-old man went missing from KEM hospital, the victim who was tested positive for COVID19 was on ventilator. His body was later found from hospital's morgue 15 days later.