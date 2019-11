Hope there is no repeat of 1992 post-SC Ayodhya verdict: Sharad Pawar

Mumbai: With the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya case expected this month, NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday said none should take law into their hands whatever be the eagerly-awaited ruling.

Pawar said no section of the society should see the verdict as being against it and stressed there should be no repeat of the situation that prevailed in the country post- demolition of the Babri mosque in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya town nearly 27 years ago.

Communal riots were witnessed in parts of the country, including Mumbai, after the demolition of the medieval-era mosque in December 1992.

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi is expected to deliver the verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case before his retirement on November 17.

"No section of the society should perceive Ayodhya verdict as being against it," Pawar told reporters here.

The former Union minister said "it is good" that those supporting construction of a Ram temple at the disputed site and those associated with the Babri Masjid Action Committee, a party to the case, are ready to accept the court's verdict.