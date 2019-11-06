Don't know how he got 170 figure: Sharad Pawar mocks Sanjay Raut's 170 MLAs boast

Mumbai: Amid the charged political atmosphere in Maharashtra, Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar said that the only viable option is a Bharatiya Janata Party-Shiv Sena government in the state.

"The BJP-Sena are allies since over 25 years. They should take immediate steps to give the state a new government. The people have given the NCP-Congress the mandate to sit in the Opposition and we are prepared for it," Pawar declared, reiterating the party's known position on the issue.

Pawar said that a NCP-Congress government - even with support from the Sena - was out of the question, but the two parties will take any decision in the matter jointly.

Indirectly endorsing the Sena's stance, Pawar said he was "eagerly looking forward" to see a Shiv Sena-led government in the state. To a query, Pawar said there is "no proposal" from the Shiv Sena on the issue of government formation, here on Wednesday.

"Yes Sanjay Raut (Sena MP) met me, as he regularly meets me. There is no proposal (on government formation) from the Sena," Pawar claimed, addressing a crowded media gathering.