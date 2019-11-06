'Outgoing chief minister': Shiv Sena indirectly asks Devendra Fadnavis to step down

"When the outgoing chief minister of Maharashtra lands in Mumbai after visiting Delhi which is witnessing worst smog, he will have to take some steps. The direction of Maharashtra (politics) will depend on the steps to be taken by Fadnavis," it said.

Fadnavis met Union Home Minister and BJP chief Amit Shah in Delhi on Monday, ostensibly to discuss crop loss in Maharashtra. After the meeting, he told reporters that a government will be formed in Maharashtra soon. The Sena has been taking sharp barbs at the BJP through "Saamna" amidst a cold war between the two parties over sharing the post of chief minister in new government since the October 24 assembly poll verdict.

"Formation of a government is important not only in the interest of the nation but also for the people of Maharashtra," it said. The Sena indirectly blamed the BJP and the Chief Minister for the current political situation. "Government formation is being made messy. Taking advantage of such situation, it would be unconstitutional to enjoy powers in the role of a caretaker and play games over government formation," the editorial said.