'Will play the role of Opposition': Sharad Pawar rules out possibility of forming government with Shiv Sena

The politics in Maharashtra has fired up since the BJP, engaged in a war of words with the Shiv Sena over power sharing. Now, NCP chief Sharad Pawar has ruled out any possibility of the NCP-Congress combine arriving at an arrangement with the Shiv Sena to form the next government.

In a press conference Pawar said, "BJP and Shiv Sena have got the mandate of people, so they should form government as soon as possible. Our mandate is to play the role of Opposition." "Where is the question of a Shiv Sena-NCP government? They(BJP-Shiv Sena) are together for last 25 years,today or tomorrow they will come together again," Pawar added further.

Pawar, a four-time chief minister, also brushed aside speculation that the Shiv Sena could walk out of the NDA and form the government with help from the NCP and the Congress. On President's rule Pawar said, "There is only one option, which is that the BJP and Shiv Sena should form the government. There is no other option other than this to avoid President's rule."