Hope amid coronavirus pandemic: Three-day-old baby in Mumbai tests negative for COVID-19

Mumbai: The Singh family breathed a sigh of relief on Thursday when their three-day old son tested negative in a "re-confirmation" test conducted by the civic doctors. Even the mother of the newborn has tested negative.
Both the mother and the child are presently admitted in Kasturba hospital after they tested positive on Tuesday by a private lab. Notably, the new born and his mother were admitted to the Kasturba hospital on Wednesday morning after they tested positive a day before. The father, however, had tested negative.
"Fortunately, my son and wife have tested negative and are being treated at Kasturba," said Vicky Singh, who too has been kept in isolation as he is suspected to be infected. "The doctors have informed me that my wife and son would be subjected to similar tests twice now and if they still test negative then they can be discharged," Vicky added.
Explaining the process, a senior doctor said, "A patient is usually subjected to tests thrice, wherein each test is done after a gap of two days. The third report confirms the status of the patient."
The 32-year-old hotelier's son and wife were rushed to Kasturba as they were infected with the deadly virus within hours of the birth of their bundle of joy. The family alleges that the private hospital in chembur, which now has been "sealed" by the BMC, had not informed them that the "private room" they booked was earlier occupied by an infected person.
"I have nothing against the hospital authorities (of Chembur) now. I am only concerned with my family's condition. Let the BMC take its decision on whether to act against this hospital or not," Vicky said.
