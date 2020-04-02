Coronavirus in Mumbai: 3-day infant is youngest virus patient

Mumbai: As a city couple welcomed their bundle of joy on March 26, it never crossed their mind that within hours of his arrival, he would be heralded as the city's youngest coronavirus patient.

The 3-day infant is currently admitted at Kasturba hospital along with his mother, who too has tested positive. According to doctors, both the mother and the son are stable and are being treated.

The couple from Chembur's Sindhi Camp area was shocked to learn that their child is infected with the deadly virus despite them taking a "private room" in a private hospital near their residence, to avoid contamination. According to Vicky Singh (32), he admitted his wife on March 26 as her delivery was scheduled for that date.

"I had asked for a private room as I was scared on account of the pandemic; more so, since this is our first child. My wife delivered a healthy baby boy after a caesarean surgery," Vicky told the Free Press Journal.