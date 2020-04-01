Coronavirus in Mumbai: 5,343 persons in city are ‘high risk contacts’

Mumbai: As the number of coronavirus positive patients in Maharashtra surged to 335, of which 33 are new, Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope said there are 5,343 people in the ‘’high risk contact’’ category in Mumbai who are being tracked by more than 4,000 employees of the state health department and the BMC. They will be put under quarantine tested.

He admitted that the surge is a matter of concern and the government is stepping up efforts to control its spread. After visiting the BMC control room, Tope told the FPJ,’’ The health department and BMC personnel are keeping an eye on these 5,343 high risk contact people in Mumbai.

It is true the number of coronavirus positive patients in Mumbai alone has reached 181. But the government is making all efforts to avoid community level transmission and spread.’’