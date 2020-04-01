Coronavirus in Mumbai: 5,343 persons in city are ‘high risk contacts’

Mumbai: As the number of coronavirus positive patients in Maharashtra surged to 335, of which 33 are new, Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope said there are 5,343 people in the ‘’high risk contact’’ category in Mumbai who are being tracked by more than 4,000 employees of the state health department and the BMC. They will be put under quarantine tested.
He admitted that the surge is a matter of concern and the government is stepping up efforts to control its spread. After visiting the BMC control room, Tope told the FPJ,’’ The health department and BMC personnel are keeping an eye on these 5,343 high risk contact people in Mumbai.
It is true the number of coronavirus positive patients in Mumbai alone has reached 181. But the government is making all efforts to avoid community level transmission and spread.’’
He reiterated that these people will be quarantined to avoid further outbreak. He admitted that the number of coronavirus affected people will increase in the state. ‘’ However, the government is getting more personal protection treatment kits.
At present, testing facilities are available in five government and seven private hospitals in Mumbai with a capacity for 2,000 tests per day. However, at present, only 1200 tests are being conducted as per the standard protocols. An additional 46 ventilators were received and 1 lakh N95 are available,’’ he informed.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)