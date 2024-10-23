 Home@20 Project: MBMC Aims To Reduce Commute Time From WEH To The City To 20 Minutes
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiHome@20 Project: MBMC Aims To Reduce Commute Time From WEH To The City To 20 Minutes

Home@20 Project: MBMC Aims To Reduce Commute Time From WEH To The City To 20 Minutes

The MBMC has roped-in a private agency which is conducting an extensive survey and will table a report containing ground realities and recommendations to address critical traffic issues and implementing targeted improvements for enhancing commuting efficiency and safety of motorists and citizens.

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Wednesday, October 23, 2024, 05:29 PM IST
article-image
The current traffic scenario in Bhayandar | FPJ

In a bid to optimise urban mobility for citizens, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has chalked out an elaborate roadmap in the form of Home@20- an ambitious futuristic project which will cut down on travel time from the Western Express Highway to the city center to less than 20 minutes.

The MBMC has roped-in a private agency which is conducting an extensive survey and will table a report containing ground realities and recommendations to address critical traffic issues and implementing targeted improvements for enhancing commuting efficiency and safety of motorists and citizens.

The scheme focuses on five critical entry points into the twin-city with an emphasis on various factors including-road-widening, targeted upgrades of adaptive signal control systems for real-time traffic management, one-way roads, congestion mitigation for enhancing smooth traffic flow and reducing bottlenecks.

Read Also
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Ex-MLA Narendra Mehta Holds Sankalp Sabha In Bhayandar To...
article-image

This apart from geometric improvements aimed at realignment of junctions to facilitate smoother transitions. Notably, the initial survey has revealed inefficient signal timings as one of the main reasons which contribute to traffic build-up on major and arterial roads of the twin-city.

FPJ Shorts
'Only Ads Are Fast...': Shiv Sena (UBT) Takes Dig At Shinde Govt After VIDEO Shows Locals Pushing Mumbai Police Vehicle
'Only Ads Are Fast...': Shiv Sena (UBT) Takes Dig At Shinde Govt After VIDEO Shows Locals Pushing Mumbai Police Vehicle
Viral VIDEO: Violent Clash Erupts Between Group Of Students Outside Sharda University In Greater Noida
Viral VIDEO: Violent Clash Erupts Between Group Of Students Outside Sharda University In Greater Noida
'Avoid Misleading, Unverified Information': Jaya Bachchan’s Family Refutes False Reports Of Her Mother Indira Bhaduri's Death
'Avoid Misleading, Unverified Information': Jaya Bachchan’s Family Refutes False Reports Of Her Mother Indira Bhaduri's Death
'When Xi’s Thinking, Modi’s Linking, And Putin’s Just Sitting': Business Tycoon Harsh Goenka's Humorous Take On Global Leadership Dynamics
'When Xi’s Thinking, Modi’s Linking, And Putin’s Just Sitting': Business Tycoon Harsh Goenka's Humorous Take On Global Leadership Dynamics
Read Also
Mira- Bhyandar: MBMC To Monitor Water Quality Provided By Private Tankers To Curb Unhygienic Water...
article-image

The civic administration in collaboration with the traffic department, community representatives and district authorities expect to complete the ambitious Home@20 project in the next two years.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Only Ads Are Fast...': Shiv Sena (UBT) Takes Dig At Shinde Govt After VIDEO Shows Locals Pushing...

'Only Ads Are Fast...': Shiv Sena (UBT) Takes Dig At Shinde Govt After VIDEO Shows Locals Pushing...

Badlapur Sexual Assault Case: Bombay HC Calls For Details Of Action Taken Against 'Erring Police...

Badlapur Sexual Assault Case: Bombay HC Calls For Details Of Action Taken Against 'Erring Police...

Home@20 Project: MBMC Aims To Reduce Commute Time From WEH To The City To 20 Minutes

Home@20 Project: MBMC Aims To Reduce Commute Time From WEH To The City To 20 Minutes

Mumbai: Centre Notifies Appointment Of 5 Advocates As Additional Judges Of Bombay HC

Mumbai: Centre Notifies Appointment Of 5 Advocates As Additional Judges Of Bombay HC

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: CM Eknath Shinde Looks To Retain Kopri Seat In Thane With...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: CM Eknath Shinde Looks To Retain Kopri Seat In Thane With...