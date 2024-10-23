Home@20 Project: MBMC Aims To Reduce Commute Time From WEH To The City To 20 Minutes

The current traffic scenario in Bhayandar | FPJ

In a bid to optimise urban mobility for citizens, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has chalked out an elaborate roadmap in the form of Home@20- an ambitious futuristic project which will cut down on travel time from the Western Express Highway to the city center to less than 20 minutes.

The MBMC has roped-in a private agency which is conducting an extensive survey and will table a report containing ground realities and recommendations to address critical traffic issues and implementing targeted improvements for enhancing commuting efficiency and safety of motorists and citizens.

The scheme focuses on five critical entry points into the twin-city with an emphasis on various factors including-road-widening, targeted upgrades of adaptive signal control systems for real-time traffic management, one-way roads, congestion mitigation for enhancing smooth traffic flow and reducing bottlenecks.

This apart from geometric improvements aimed at realignment of junctions to facilitate smoother transitions. Notably, the initial survey has revealed inefficient signal timings as one of the main reasons which contribute to traffic build-up on major and arterial roads of the twin-city.

The civic administration in collaboration with the traffic department, community representatives and district authorities expect to complete the ambitious Home@20 project in the next two years.