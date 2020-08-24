HIV+ man charged for sodomizing 9-year-old denied bail

A special court, last week, denied bail to a 50-year-old HIV positive man booked by the JJ Marg police for sodomising a nine-year-old boy after kidnapping him.

The applicant, Irshad Ali, had claimed bail, stating that he is HIV positive as well as is deaf and has a wound on his right leg, which needs daily treatment. Ali’s advocate told the court that the Nagpada resident, who is a bike washing professional, was falsely implicated as he refused to wash the bike of the complainant. His advocate also sought bail for Ali, telling the court that his infection can spread to other inmates if he is not released.

The prosecution opposed his bail plea arguing that Ali had committed aggravated sexual assault on a boy of nine years. The child had sustained injuries in his private parts as a result, the police told the court. It further said that investigation is in progress in the case and the child’s statement before a magistrate is pending.

Additional Sessions Judge RN Pandhare, in her order, rejected the man’s bail plea that there are serious allegations of unnatural sex with the victim boy of tender age and noted that the investigation is in progress. “The very investigation will be hampered if bail is given at this initial stage,” the court said in its order, denying him bail.