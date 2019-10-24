Hirkani gets adequate screens after MNS protests

Mumbai: A day after the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena’s (MNS) cine wing has threatened the theatre owners for not giving adequate screen timings to the Marathi film Hirkani, the theatre owners association has stated that they have given adequate screen timings to the film as per the provisions of regional cinema.

In a letter to the theatre owners, MNS threatened if the Marathi film is denied adequate screens, they will deal with the matter in a proper “MNS style”. MNS alleged that Hirkani was denied screens because of its release on the same day with Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘Housefull 4’.

A delegation led by Ameya Khopkar, chief of MNS cine wing, met theatre owners on Wednesday where they agreed to grant screens to Hirakani as per the provisions of regional cinema.

“The theatre owners accepted our demand only after we wrote to them. Marathi films struggle to get adequate screens when a big budget Hindi film releases,” stated Khopkar, speaking with the Free Press Journal.

“People often forget this is the land of Marathas, hence, we need to remind this time to time in our own style,” Khopkar added. He also mentioned, MNS will do the same if a similar situation rises in future.

Earlier, MNS opposed the Marathi dubbed version of Akshay Kumar-starrer Mission Mangal. In a written statement, MNS informed dubbed version will lead to unfair competition between regional films.

Hirkani, directed by Prasad Oak, is set up in the era of Shivaji Maharaj and revolves around a milkmaid, who overcame all odds to reach her child after the gates of Raigad forts were closed.