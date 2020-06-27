Highest 1-day jump: 5,025 new cases in state on Friday

Mumbai: Maharashtra has recorded 5,025 cases with 175 deaths, in the last 24 hours, its highest daily jump, dislodging the previous high of 4,841, recorded just a day before. The state tally stood at 1,52,765 cases, including 7,106 deaths, on Friday. Officials have attributed the spike to the increased testing being conducted in the state

“Ninety-one of the 175 deaths occurred in the last 48 hours, while the remaining 84 had occurred in the last three months and were updated in the progressive count on Friday,” said an official.

According to the public health department of the BMC, there were 1,297 corona cases and 117 deaths in the city on Friday, bringing the total to 72,175 with 4,179 deaths until now.

Civic authorities said while the growth rate of cases has fallen to 1.72 per cent and the recovery rate is at 55 per cent, deaths continue to be a cause for concern. “The daily average of deaths is still around 50-60,” said an official, adding that the fatality rate was touching six per cent.

“To further check the mortality rate, Maharashtra will get stocks of Favipiravir, Remdesivir and Tocilizumab from the Centre by June-end and distribute the same to every district, for patient management,” added the official.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) witnessed an eight per cent dip in the number of cases compared to the previous day. “On June 25, MMR had recorded 3,381 corona cases, which dropped to 3,116 on Friday,” said an official.

Currently, there are 104 laboratories for Covid diagnosis in the state – 61 government and 43 private. Of 8,71,875 laboratory samples, 1,52,765 had tested positive (17.52%) until Friday. Currently, 5,58,488 people are in home quarantine and 36,903 people are in institutional quarantine.