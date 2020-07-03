Heroin worth Rs 60 lakh seized from a 60-year-old drug peddler

The city crime branch has arrested a 60-year-old man with heroin worth Rs 60 lakh on Wednesday. The accused is identified as Ali Mohammad Shaikh was previously arrested for similar offences as well, said an official.

Acting on a tip-off, crime branch unit 4 laid a trap at Cheetah Camp in Trombay on Wednesday and arrested Shaikh. During the search 295 gram heroin and 2 kg ganja was seized from him.

Following the seizure, he was arrested under the sections of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) act, he was produced in the court on Thursday and remanded in police custody till July 7.