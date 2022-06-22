e-Paper Get App

Heavy traffic in South Mumbai due to coastal road work

Traffic snarls were witnessed from Haji Ali Dargah to Charni Road and at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Road at Girgaon Chowpatty.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, June 22, 2022, 12:31 PM IST
Representative image | PTI

Heavy traffic was observed in South Mumbai from Haji Ali Dargah to Charni Road due to ongoing work on the upcoming Mumbai Coastal Road project.

Traffic snarls were also witnessed at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Road at Girgaon Chowpatty.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, light to moderate rains are predicted in the city suburbs with a possibility of heavy to very rainfall at isolated places.

Mumbai and its suburbs witnessed light and intermittent rains on Tuesday.

According to the data shared by the BMC, the city area received 54.59 mm rainfall, eastern suburbs were drenched in 39.59 mm rains, while there was 37.22 mm rainfall in western suburbs till Tuesday morning. Thereafter, light showers sponged the city.

