Heavy rains with thunderstorms lash Mumbai; watch video

Heavy rains lashed Mumbai and its surrounding MMR on Saturday leading to uprooting of trees, and causing traffic snarls in several places.
As per reports, thunderstorms during nights will continue till June 14-15.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier set June 11 as the date of the onset of monsoon in Mumbai and has said that the conditions have become favourable in the city.
The monsoon has already arrived in Karnataka and is estimated to intensify over Mumbai and the adjoining areas after June 15, the IMD said.
