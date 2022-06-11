e-Paper Get App

Heavy rains with thunderstorms lash Mumbai; watch video

As per reports, thunderstorms during nights will continue till June 14-15.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, June 11, 2022, 09:19 AM IST
article-image
A tree uprooted and fell on a tempo vehicle parked near it in Lodha Paradise, Majiwada area of Thane district due to strong winds and heavy rainfall. | ANI

Heavy rains lashed Mumbai and its surrounding MMR on Saturday leading to uprooting of trees, and causing traffic snarls in several places.

As per reports, thunderstorms during nights will continue till June 14-15.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier set June 11 as the date of the onset of monsoon in Mumbai and has said that the conditions have become favourable in the city.

The monsoon has already arrived in Karnataka and is estimated to intensify over Mumbai and the adjoining areas after June 15, the IMD said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeMumbaiHeavy rains with thunderstorms lash Mumbai; watch video

RECENT STORIES

Heavy rains with thunderstorms lash Mumbai; watch video

Heavy rains with thunderstorms lash Mumbai; watch video

Two dead in Ranchi protest over Prophet row

Two dead in Ranchi protest over Prophet row

Fire breaks out at ICU ward of Delhi hospital, patient feared dead

Fire breaks out at ICU ward of Delhi hospital, patient feared dead

Mumbai: Drive against helmetless riders continues, action against 6,635 offenders on second day

Mumbai: Drive against helmetless riders continues, action against 6,635 offenders on second day

Railway Minister visits Churchgate, takes stock of ongoing projects

Railway Minister visits Churchgate, takes stock of ongoing projects