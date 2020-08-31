Heavy rains pound parts of Nagpur, over 14,000 evacuated

More than 14,000 people were evacuated after torrential rains over the past two days triggered flooding in several tehsils of Nagpur district of Maharashtra, officials said on Sunday.

Mouda, Kamptee, Parseoni and Kuhi were the worst affected tehsils, and the administration had to call in the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Army to rescue people at some places, they said.

Besides Nagpur, several villages in neighbouring Gadchiroli district also witnessed flooding in some parts following heavy rains, officials said.

"Till Sunday noon, 14,234 people were evacuated from 36 affected villages in Nagpur district as incessant downpour in the last two days resulted in flow of water from dams and rivers," Nagpur district collector Ravindra Thakre said in a statement.