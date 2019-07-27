Mumbai Rains: 17 flights diverted, train services from Kalyan to Karjat suspended

Mumbai: Heavy rains lashed Mumbai on Friday flooding several areas and severely affecting the road, rail and air traffic.Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) reported that 17 flights have been diverted so far.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) for the MIAL said that the flights are getting delayed by 30 minutes on average due to heavy rains since two hours. Rail services too have been hampered by the intermittent rains.

"Very heavy rains in Kurla-Thane belt and very-very heavy rains beyond Kalyan. As a precautionary measure, we have suspended services from Kalyan to Karjat/Khopoli. Services on all other corridors of Central railway are running," Chief Public Relation Officer, Central Railway said.