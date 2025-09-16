Heavy Rains Damage 17.85 Lakh Hectares Of Crops In Maharashtra; Govt Promises Swift Compensation |

Heavy rains in August and September have wreaked havoc across Maharashtra, damaging standing crops on nearly 17.85 lakh hectares of farmland spread over 30 districts. Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharane said that the state government has already initiated relief measures, assuring farmers that compensation will be provided soon.

Government’s Assurance

Speaking to reporters, Bharane said, “After the heavy rains in August, surveys have been completed in some districts and compensation has been disbursed. The remaining assessments are underway on a war footing. Farmers should not lose heart; the government stands firmly behind them and will extend full support.”

Extent of Damage

According to official figures, 19,195 villages across 654 revenue circles have been affected by torrential rains and subsequent flooding. A total of 17,85,714 hectares (42.84 lakh acres) of farmland has been impacted. The worst-hit crops include soybean, maize, cotton, urad, tur, and moong. Vegetables, fruits, bajra, sugarcane, onion, jowar, and turmeric have also suffered severe losses in several regions.

Worst-Hit Districts

Nanded (7,28,049 hectares), Washim (2,03,098 hectares), Yavatmal (3,18,860 hectares), Dharashiv (1,57,610 hectares), Akola (1,77,466 hectares), Solapur (47,266 hectares), and Buldhana (89,782 hectares) are among the most severely affected. Other districts such as Hingoli, Parbhani, Amravati, Jalgaon, Wardha, Sangli, Ahmednagar, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Beed, Latur, Dhule, Ratnagiri, Chandrapur, Satara, Nashik, Kolhapur, Sindhudurg, Gadchiroli, Raigad, Nagpur, and Pune have also reported significant crop losses.

Relief Measures Underway

The Agriculture Minister assured that pending assessments will be completed soon and financial aid will reach affected farmers without delay. He urged cultivators not to panic, stressing that the government is committed to ensuring relief and rehabilitation.

Concerns for Farm Economy

Maharashtra has witnessed repeated bouts of heavy rainfall and flooding this monsoon, raising concerns about food security, rural livelihoods, and the state’s already strained farm economy.

