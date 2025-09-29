Heavy Rain Submerges Bridges In Thane, Disrupts Traffic In Bhiwandi & Kalyan | File Pic (Representative Image)

Thane: Heavy rainfall on Sunday submerged the Khadavli and Rundhe bridges in Bhiwandi, disrupting traffic movement. The Valkas bridge was also underwater, cutting off access to several villages.

Traffic police halted vehicle movement on the Rayta bridge along the Murbad-Malshej highway as a precaution. Kalyan tehsildar Sachin Shejale inspected the site Sunday night and later confirmed traffic had been restored.

In Bhiwandi, waterlogging crippled several low-lying areas, with vehicles struggling to move on submerged roads from Thane via Anjurphata. Kalyan city also saw flooding at multiple spots, including Shivaji Chowk, one of its busiest junctions.

Authorities said traffic on submerged bridges will resume only after floodwaters recede and appealed to citizens to check updates before travelling.

