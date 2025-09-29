 Heavy Rain Submerges Bridges In Thane, Disrupts Traffic In Bhiwandi & Kalyan
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiHeavy Rain Submerges Bridges In Thane, Disrupts Traffic In Bhiwandi & Kalyan

Heavy Rain Submerges Bridges In Thane, Disrupts Traffic In Bhiwandi & Kalyan

Heavy rains in Thane on Sunday submerged Khadavli, Rundhe, and Valkas bridges, disrupting traffic in Bhiwandi and Kalyan. Low-lying areas, including Shivaji Chowk, experienced severe waterlogging. Traffic police halted vehicles on Rayta bridge as a precaution, and authorities urged residents to check updates before travelling.

NK GuptaUpdated: Monday, September 29, 2025, 10:45 AM IST
article-image
Heavy Rain Submerges Bridges In Thane, Disrupts Traffic In Bhiwandi & Kalyan | File Pic (Representative Image)

Thane: Heavy rainfall on Sunday submerged the Khadavli and Rundhe bridges in Bhiwandi, disrupting traffic movement. The Valkas bridge was also underwater, cutting off access to several villages.

Traffic police halted vehicle movement on the Rayta bridge along the Murbad-Malshej highway as a precaution. Kalyan tehsildar Sachin Shejale inspected the site Sunday night and later confirmed traffic had been restored.

Read Also
Garba At CSMIA! Airline Staffers, Passengers Seen Enjoying Navratri At Mumbai Airport; Netizens...
article-image

In Bhiwandi, waterlogging crippled several low-lying areas, with vehicles struggling to move on submerged roads from Thane via Anjurphata. Kalyan city also saw flooding at multiple spots, including Shivaji Chowk, one of its busiest junctions.

Authorities said traffic on submerged bridges will resume only after floodwaters recede and appealed to citizens to check updates before travelling.

FPJ Shorts
Delhi Police Interrogate Swami Chaitanyanand Saraswati, Accused Of Molesting 17 Students, Over 'Torture Room' & CCTV Evidence
Delhi Police Interrogate Swami Chaitanyanand Saraswati, Accused Of Molesting 17 Students, Over 'Torture Room' & CCTV Evidence
FMGE 2025: Application Process For Eligibility Certificate Closes Today; Details Here
FMGE 2025: Application Process For Eligibility Certificate Closes Today; Details Here
Mumbai Local Train Deaths: 'Commuter's Bag' Blamed For Tragedy That Killed 8 People In Mumbra
Mumbai Local Train Deaths: 'Commuter's Bag' Blamed For Tragedy That Killed 8 People In Mumbra
LPG Cylinder Portability May Soon Become Reality, Consumers Could Switch Gas Providers Just Like Mobile Networks
LPG Cylinder Portability May Soon Become Reality, Consumers Could Switch Gas Providers Just Like Mobile Networks

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: MMMOCL Invites Bids For Retail & Commercial Spaces On Metro Lines 2A & 7 To Boost Non-Fare...

Mumbai: MMMOCL Invites Bids For Retail & Commercial Spaces On Metro Lines 2A & 7 To Boost Non-Fare...

Mumbai Police Honours Brave Women Officers From Anti-Human Trafficking Unit, Shares Inspiring Rescue...

Mumbai Police Honours Brave Women Officers From Anti-Human Trafficking Unit, Shares Inspiring Rescue...

'Drama Of Patriotism': Opposition Shares Surya's 'Handshake' Video With Mohsin Naqvi, Targets Indian...

'Drama Of Patriotism': Opposition Shares Surya's 'Handshake' Video With Mohsin Naqvi, Targets Indian...

Mumbai: Rear Admiral Vivek Dahiya Takes Command Of Indian Navy's Western Fleet

Mumbai: Rear Admiral Vivek Dahiya Takes Command Of Indian Navy's Western Fleet

Mumbai: Police File FIR Against Couple For Allegedly Cheating Developer Of ₹1.60 Crore In...

Mumbai: Police File FIR Against Couple For Allegedly Cheating Developer Of ₹1.60 Crore In...