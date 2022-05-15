'He should not have spoken about anyone's physical appearance': Nitesh Rane flays Uddhav Thackeray for remarks on Devendra Fadnavis

Coming down heavily on Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's remarks on former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, BJP MLA Nitesh Rane on Sunday said, Thackeray should not have spoken about anyone's physical appearance and speaking mannerisms. Uddhav, addressing a public rally at the BKC on Saturday had said, “if Devendra Fadnavis had stood on the Babri mosque, it would have been automatically fallen down.” Further, Thackeray also took potshots at Kirit Somaiya.

Referring to Fadnavis' remarks, Thackeray said, “Fadnavis had said that Shiv Sena never participated in the Babri demolition. Then I would ask him what was his age when it was being demolished. Was it a school or college picnic to visit Ayodhya and Babri? I would also ask about your contribution to Hindutva?”

Commenting on Thackeray's comment, Nitesh said, “You (CM) have no right to speak on someone's weight or else be ready for remarks from others. If someone calls you a cat then you should not react? If we say had Uddhav Thackeray climbed Babri, he would have flown away, then you have no right to get angry,” Nitesh Rane remarked.

Published on: Sunday, May 15, 2022, 11:59 PM IST