He Did Not Take 'Care And Caution’ While Making Statements: Mumbai Court On Sanjay Raut

(File Photo) Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut | ANI

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, despite being an MP from whom ‘high degree of responsibility’ is expected, did not take 'care and caution’ while making certain statements, a Mumbai court said while convicting him in a defamation case filed by BJP leader Kirit Somaiya's wife Medha Somaiya.

The Metropolitan Magistrate Aarti Kulkarni had last week convicted Raut for defamation and sentenced him to 15 days of imprisonment with fine of Rs25,000. The sentence was suspended and he was granted bail.

“It appears that a mere report was given by the Commissioner of (Mira Bhayander) Municipal Corporation regarding legal action to be taken against the complainant.

However, nothing is produced on record that any action was initiated against the complainant by any authority or she was held responsible for any mischief or illegal activity.

Mere correspondence made and the applications forwarded suggesting the enquiry do not prove that the complainant had committed any fraud in respect of the work of construction of toilet allotted to NGO Yuvak Pratishthan,” the court observed.