HCW vaccination drive in Mumbai: BMC targets 10,000 doses per day

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has now decided to vaccinate 10,000 healthcare workers on a daily basis following which they have decided to increase vaccination centres. Earlier they had planned to vaccinate 12,000 per day which they had to reduce to 4,000 on an inaugural day of mass vaccination drive due to technical glitches in the centralised Co-Win application. Officials said the main aim is to complete the first phase in the given time period due to which they have decided to increase the number of beneficiaries to be vaccinated which will further increase to the actual target of 12,000 which was decided.

According to the vaccination data, 33,306 of the 48,791 HCWs have been inoculated with the first dosage of COVISHIELD or COVAXIN, which means so far 68 per cent of the beneficiaries have been vaccinated. However, the civic body has registered around 1.25 lakh of beneficiaries, of which only 33,306 have been vaccinated in the nine sessions of the vaccination drive, which means only 27 per cent of HCWs showed willingness for the mass immunisation drive.