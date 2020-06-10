HC refuses to stay Coastal Road work

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday refused to hear a clutch of petitions seeking a stay on the ongoing work of the BMC's dream project - the Coastal Road. The HC has asked activists to move the Supreme Court for relief.

A bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Sambhaji Shinde was petitioned by a few activists seeking a stay on the work, which continued to be in force even during the nationwide lockdown.

Senior counsel Anil Sakhre, appearing for the BMC, told the judges that the Supreme Court has already stayed an order of the Bombay HC, by which the civic body was asked not to proceed with the work.

"The HC order, which brought the work of the project to a standstill, was stayed by the apex court and it is yet to hear the matter in detail. The SC is already seized with this issue," Sakhre pointed out.

Having heard the submission, CJ Datta asked the activists to approach the SC and seek the relevant reliefs.