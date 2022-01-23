Haze in Mumbai possibly due to dust storm in Pakistan's Karachi - See Pics

Mumbai woke up to an overcast sky on Sunday, with several parts of the suburbs reporting light rains, late last night and today morning.

The visibility in several places in and around Mumbai has also been very low since morning. According to reports from ABP Majha, this is possibly a result of a dust storm from Pakistan's Karachi that is now moving towards Rajasthan and Gujarat.

Meanwhile, the air quality levels in Mumbai also declined. The overall AQI in Mumbai stood at 180 in the morning, with Malad and Mazgaon having crossed 300.

Karachi was caught off guard on Saturday morning when a dust storm that travelled from west Pakistan disturbed the normal life there with visibility reduced to less than or about 500 metres.

"The Saurashtra coast has been getting dust rising winds from Saturday afternoon. Dwarka station reported 400 metre visibility, at Porbandar the wind speed was more than 10 km per hour with visibility of less than one kilometre," the IMD said.

Winds carrying dust blew from south Pakistan areas and adjoining Arabian Sea towards Kutch and Saurashtra towards evening.

"Dust storm or dust raising winds in association with surface winds at a wind speed of 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph, is likely over many places of Saurashtra and Kutch, and at isolated places over adjoining Gujarat region and south Rajasthan," said IMD's senior scientist R.K. Jenamani, adding, "This is valid till Sunday morning for next 12 hours."

Dust storms, if severe, and over a longer time, also adversely affect agriculture, especially cotton.

Meanwhile, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) officials attributed the unseasonal rains in Mumbai to the passage of a western disturbance in the north, due to which moisture is being drawn from the Arabian Sea and carried to parts of Maharashtra. Officials also said temperatures in Mumbai are likely to fall sharply today.

