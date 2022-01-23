e-Paper Get App

India records 3,37,704 new COVID-19 cases, 488 deaths in last 24 hours; Omicron tally rises to 10,050
Updated on: Sunday, January 23, 2022, 08:35 AM IST

Watch Video: Mumbai receives light rainfall, temperature to fall from tomorrow

FPJ Web Desk
Representative image | @m_rajkotwala

Mumbai: Mumbai woke up to an overcast sky on Sunday, with several parts of the suburbs reporting light rains in the morning and late night. India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials attributed the unseasonal rains to the passage of a western disturbance in the north, due to which moisture is being drawn from the Arabian Sea and carried to parts of Maharashtra. Officials also said temperatures in Mumbai are likely to fall sharply today.

Earlier on Saturday, city received light showers due to two western disturbances expected to pass over the region in the next seven days, creating an upper air cyclonic circulation over Rajasthan.

In Mumbai, the weather will be cooler than usual once the wet conditions subside. On Sunday and Monday, January 23-24, the daytime temperatures are likely to hover around 24-26°C, while the minimum temperatures may drop down to a chilly 13-14°C at night.

Published on: Sunday, January 23, 2022, 08:25 AM IST
