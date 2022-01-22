Watch Video: Unseasonal rain lash Mumbai, more showers expected in evening

Mumbai: Mumbai city on Saturday woke up to unseasonal rains due cyclonic circulation that is likely to form over the southwest Rajasthan, as predicted by IMD.

Temperatures have also dropped yet again after hovering in the early 30s which may go down to the late 20s.

Light showers were experienced. More rainfall and thunderstorm is expected during the evening on Saturday. Thus, Sunday will be dry but minimum temperatures are likely to drop.

IMD officials were quoted by accounts elucidating on how a fresh active Western disturbance could affect northwest India from January 21. With an induced cyclonic circulation likely to form over southwest Rajasthan on Saturday, said officials.

December saw some rains in Mumbai.

At present, northerly winds are blowing even over Mumbai in tandem with the Anti Cyclone persisting over North India. The wind pattern is however, all set to change due to the approach of the Western Disturbance over Western Himalayas. Along with this, wind convergence will also take place resulting in rains. A cyclonic Circulation is also over the Konkan region, according to IMD.

With these rains, minimum temperatures which have been settling at 19 degrees, may drop to 17 degrees or so and maximums that are hovering in the early 30s may go down to the late 20s.

However, the all-time lowest temperature recorded in the city was in January in 1962, at 7. 4° Celsius (January 22, 1962).

Published on: Saturday, January 22, 2022, 09:18 AM IST