Hanuman Chalisa row: If you resort to 'dadagiri', we know how to crumble it, warns Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Amidst the controversy over Hanuman Chalisa, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray on Moday said that if someone resort to 'Dadagiri', they (Sena) know how to crumble it.

"It's being said that we've ignored Hindutva. Is Hindutva a dhoti or what? Our Hindutva is 'Gada Dhari' like Lord Hanuman's Gada. If you want to recite Hanuman Chalisa, call and come home. But if you resort to 'Dadagiri' we know how to crumble it," CM was quoted as saying by ANI.

Navneet Rana and her MLA-husband Ravi Rana were arrested on Saturday after they gave a call for the chanting of the Hanuman Chalisa outside Chief Minister Thackeray's private residence 'Matoshree' in Mumbai, which had triggered angry protests by Shiv Sainiks. The couple, now in jail, later withdrew their call, citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Mumbai for an event.

Slapped with sedition charge, independent MP from Maharashtra Navneet Rana has written a letter to Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla, saying her arrest by Mumbai cops was illegal and alleging "inhuman treatment" in police custody.

In the letter sent on Sunday, the Lok Sabha MP from Amravati has demanded strict action against Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey and claimed the action against her and her husband was taken on directions of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

(With inputs from ANI)

Published on: Monday, April 25, 2022, 08:15 PM IST