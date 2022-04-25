Devendra Fadnavis, Kirit Somaiya write to Union Home Secretary over assault by Shiv Sena workers in Mumbai

New Delhi: Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya on Monday wrote to Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla demanding strict action over the attack on Somaiya's car by enarged Shiv Sena workers.

Taking offence on attack on Somaiya in the presence of police, he said that the state machinery is not bothered about his safety despite the fact he enjoys Z security cover.

Fadnavis claimed that the Mumbai Police has been unable to crack down on the assailants owing to political pressure.

Somaiya claimed that he was injured in the alleged stone-pelting incident by the Shiv Sena workers in Mumbai on Saturday. In a series of Twitter posts, Somaiya said, "Heavy stone-throwing at Khar Police Station by Shiv Sena goondas (goons), my car window glass broken, I am injured, rushing to Bandra police station." "I am shocked, in the presence of 50 police persons, on the campus of Khar police station, Shiv Sena's 100 goondas assault me with stones. Wanted to kill me. What the Police Commissioner is doing? How are so many mafia Sena goondas allowed to gather in the police station?" he said in another tweet.

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya writes to the Union Home Secretary in connection with the assault on him at Khar Police Station, Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/xj3AmUpZdA — ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2022

Maharashtra LoP Devendra Fadnavis writes a letter to Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla, demanding strict action in connection with the attack on BJP leader Kirit Somaiya's car allegedly by Shiv Sena workers. pic.twitter.com/9UDBl7RXaB — ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2022

Earlier, Somaiya had visited Khar Police Station to meet Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana who were arrested on Saturday.

Meanwhile, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis condemned the attack on the BJP leader Kirit Somaiya and requested the Centre to take action against concerned officials.

"An attempt was made to attack Kirti Somaiya outside a police station in Mumbai last night. We will request Central Government to take action against concerned officials," Fadnavis said.

