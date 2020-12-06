Haldi day blast: One dead, 15 sustain serious burn injuries in Mumbai's Lalbaug

MUMBAI: One woman was killed and 15 others sustained serious burn injuries after a leaking LPG cylinder exploded in the midst of a pre-wedding (haldi) ritual on the second floor of ground plus four-storey residential building in Ganesh Galli, Lalbaug, on Sunday morning. The injured were rushed to the nearby KEM and Global hospitals in Lower Parel.

Late on Sunday evening, 62-year-old Sushila Bangare was declared dead. Among those injured were the father of the bride and 15 other relatives. Ten people were said to be in critical condition, having sustained between 70-95 per cent burn injuries.

Those critical were identified as Prathamesh Munge, 27, Roshan Andhari, 40, Mangesh Rane, 61, Mahesh Munge, 56, and Dynandeo Sawant, 85 — admitted to the civic-run KEM Hospital, along with six others who suffered minor burns and are recuperating. Four others -- Vaishali Himanshu, 44, Trisha 13, Bipin 50 and Suryakant, 60 — were admitted to a private hospital.

Local corporator Anil Kokil and Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar visited the spot as well as the injured in the hospitals.

The incident occurred on the second floor of the Sarabhai building in Ganesh Galli. According to Mumbai Fire Brigade, a fire call was reported at 7.18am, following which fire-fighting and rescue teams reached the spot at 7.35am. "Since it was an explosion due to leakage, many people were injured. The fire was extinguished by the team at around 7.50am," said fire brigade personnel on the spot.

The family had made arrangements for food for guests during a haldi ceremony. However, there was a gas leakage which resulted in an explosion, the impact of which caused the common wall between the two rooms and a window to collapse, injuring most of those present there.

Neighbours, along with the local corporator, rushed the injured to the hospital before the arrival of the fire brigade. The firefighters managed to extinguish the fire in less than an hour.

Officials said that there was a gas leakage causing the minor fire and cylinder explosion. Several relatives had assembled at the bride’s house for the haldi ceremony. In the morning, one of the people alerted others to the strong smell of gas in the kitchen and alerted others. The bride’s father and other relatives rushed to the kitchen to investigate when the cylinder exploded.

Mayor Pednekar said, "Sixteen people, mostly relatives of the bride and her father sustained serious injuries in the incident. The private hospital was asking for admission deposit amounts before starting treatment of those seriously injured. Only after the BMC administration intervened did treatment of the injured begin."

Meanwhile, the area was cordoned off by the fire brigade and other residents of the building were moved to a nearby hotel.