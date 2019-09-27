Gujarat man held for cheating Thane corporator, three others for Rs.38 Lakh

Thane: A man has been arrested from Vapi in Gujarat's Valsad district for allegedly cheating four persons from Thane, including a Shiv Sena corporator, police said on Friday. According to the police, in 2018, the accused, Awadesh Singh, along with two others, had approached the four partners of a construction company in Thane and promised them lucrative contracts.

The three allegedly took Rs 38 lakh from the partners, but never delivered on their promise. The trio then wrote them a cheque for Rs 11 lakh, which was dishonoured, they said. In August 2018, the partners, including Dileep Bartakke, a Sena corporator in the Thane Municipal Corporation, registered a cheating complaint with the police.