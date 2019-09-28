Gujarat man held for cheating Thane corporator, 3 others

Thane: A man was arrested from Vapi in Gujarat’s Valsad district for allegedly cheating four persons from Thane, including a Shiv Sena corporator, police said on Friday.
According to the police, in 2018, the accused, Awadesh Singh, along with two others, had approached the four partners of a construction company in Thane and promised them lucrative contracts.
They allegedly took Rs38 lakh from the partners, but never delivered on promise. Then, they wrote them a cheque for Rs11 lakh, which was dishonoured, they said.
In August 2018, the partners, including Dileep Bartakke, a Sena corporator in the Thane Municipal Corporation, registered a cheating complaint with the police.
The police tracked down Singh and nabbed him from his Vapi home on Wednesday.
