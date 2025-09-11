 Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat To Hold Additional Charge Of Maharashtra
FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, September 11, 2025, 08:13 PM IST
Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat |

Mumbai: President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday appointed Gujarat governor Acharya Devvrat to discharge the functions of the governor of Maharashtra in addition to his own duties.

This follows the election of C.P. Radhakrishnan (68) as the vice-president of India. Radhakrishnan, who assumed charge as governor of Maharashtra on July 31, 2024, demited his office on Thursday.

Acharya Devvrat, 66, is an Indian politician and former educator who has served as Governor of Gujarat since 2019. He is an Arya Samaj pracharak and served previously as the principal of a Gurukul in Kurukshetra, Haryana. Being the Governor of Gujarat from June 2019, he launched many projects and campaigns of Zero Budget Natural Farming, Cow Rearing and Cow Breed improvement, "Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao", Social Harmony, Drug de-addiction, "Organic Farming Abhiyan", Tree Plantation and Water Conservation on a large scale through the government with public participation.

About 9 lakh farmers in Gujarat are using the no-expense fertiliser made by processing cow excreta, essential pulses, jaggery, and earthworms, which is known as ‘Jivamrut’, developed by Acharya Devvrat on his 180 acres of farmland in his native Kurukshetra for the past eight years. This ‘zero-budget farming’ is now happening on about 7.52 lakh acres of land across Gujarat, from Kutch to Saurashtra.

During the Corona period, Corona Seva Yagya was effectively conducted by Raj Bhavan, Gujarat, under which one lakh people in need were provided essential materials and health equipment. This program became an example. The campaign running in all the universities of Gujarat on the Amrit Festival of Independence is getting success in attracting the attention of the youth, five projects of independence, five resolutions of young minds. He has been conducting cleanliness campaigns and tree plantation work every month in different districts and places of Gujarat.

Being the Governor of Gujarat, he is also the Chancellor of state universities of Gujarat. He is also an advocate in promoting training and dissemination of yogic, ayurvedic and naturopathy systems.

