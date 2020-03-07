'Guess who is back?': Twitter reacts to unseasonal Mumbai rains

Mumbai was in for a shocker on Saturday night as some parts of the city experienced unseasonal rains.
Mumbaikars took to Twitter to express their worry about the implications of the unexpected showers. The rain had come at a time when they were expecting summer heat. Light rain was reported from several parts of the city, including Dadar, Andheri, Powai and Mulund. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that Mumbai will witness generally cloudy sky with possibilities of very light to light rain in city and suburbs on Saturday.
Mahesh Palawat, Vice President Skymet Weather Services, had yesterday tweeted saying: "Northern suburbs of Mumbai such as Vashi and Palghar may receive short spells of rain."
https://twitter.com/Mpalawat/status/1235789321648521218?s=20
It was enough to ruffle some feathers and Mumbaikars started expressing their views in the way they know best: by posting about it on social media. After which #MumbaiRains started trending on Twitter and the tweets that have been doing the rounds range are hilarious.
Here's what Twitterati had to say:
Due to western disturbance, Rains lashed Delhi all through the day on Friday, affecting traffic movement with visibility dropping considerably in the afternoon due to dense clouds. Some parts also witnessed heavy rains along with thunderstorms.
"An active wet spell over northwest & adjoining Central India during 4th March to 7th March, 2020," IMD said in a press release. As per the weather advisory for Noida and Delhi-NCR, thunderstorms are likely to hit the region from Thursday to Saturday. Similar rains and hailstorms are likely over Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, north Rajasthan, and multiple parts of western Uttar Pradesh, it said.
(Inputs from Agencies)
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)