'Guess who is back?': Twitter reacts to unseasonal Mumbai rains

Mumbai was in for a shocker on Saturday night as some parts of the city experienced unseasonal rains.

Mumbaikars took to Twitter to express their worry about the implications of the unexpected showers. The rain had come at a time when they were expecting summer heat. Light rain was reported from several parts of the city, including Dadar, Andheri, Powai and Mulund. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that Mumbai will witness generally cloudy sky with possibilities of very light to light rain in city and suburbs on Saturday.

Mahesh Palawat, Vice President Skymet Weather Services, had yesterday tweeted saying: "Northern suburbs of Mumbai such as Vashi and Palghar may receive short spells of rain."

https://twitter.com/Mpalawat/status/1235789321648521218?s=20

It was enough to ruffle some feathers and Mumbaikars started expressing their views in the way they know best: by posting about it on social media. After which #MumbaiRains started trending on Twitter and the tweets that have been doing the rounds range are hilarious.

Here's what Twitterati had to say: