GRP arrest youth for attempting theft on a commuter at Kalyan Railway Station

Kalyan: The Government Railway Police (GRP) of Kalyan have arrested a 21-year-old accused for attempting theft on a commuter at Kalyan Railway Station. The police said the accused threatened with a sword and was demanding cash and mobile phone, but the attempt failed and he was arrested.

The police said the complainant Pritap Patil 31, a security guard resides in Ambivli. On August 29, at 11pm Patil was waiting for the local at platform 2 below an foot over bridge. "When the accused Nikhil Vairagar, 21, came from the foot-over bridge and removed a sword hidden inside his shirt. Nikhil threatens patil with the sword asking him to give the cash and mobile phone or else he will be killed. Another youth Vicky More, standing nearby started screaming and both screamed for help and the police nearby reached the spot," said a police officer from GRP, Kalyan.

The Government Railway Police, Kalyan team caught hold of Nikhil and booked him under section of the Indian penal code.

Pandari Kande, police inspector, GRP, Kalyan confirmed about the arrest and case being registered and said, "Nikhil was arrested on August 30 and was produced in court to remand in police custody. He was accompanied by another friend who was absconding. There is no past record of Nikhil, what made him attempt the crime is still unclear. He claims the sword was brought from his house," added Kande.

Published on: Wednesday, September 01, 2021, 11:02 PM IST