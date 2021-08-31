Kalyan-Dombivli: KDMC organises special vaccination drive for school teachers and staff

Kalyan: In a special vaccination drive organised by Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation on Tuesday, around 658 teachers and non-teaching staff availed the benefits of free vaccination on priority.

The vaccination drive had helped teachers and non-teaching staff from government and private schools across the twin-city limits. The non-teaching staff also includes administrators, clerks, poen and drivers. The 658 people who took the vaccination first as well as second dose. "The vaccination on August 31, held at five different centres organised by the KDMC at Kalyan and Dombivli respectively," said an official from KDMC.

"Vaccination of the teaching and non-teaching staff is our priority. As they too play an important role in society. Most of the staff were vaccinated early. But the one day special drive had helped many staff who were yet to avail the first and second dose. We received a good response from the staff who came for the dose and made the drive successful. If they approach and request for such a special drive. We will see that it's organised for them," said Madhvi Pophale, public relation officer, KDMC.

Pophale further added the KDMC authorities are helping senior citizens and handicapped persons avail the dose. "Priority is given to senior citizens and handicapped people. They just have to reach the centre and get themselves vaccinated, as the complete procedure of registration and vaccination is done by the authorities. It's to encourage them to come forward for vaccination and get the dose on time," added Pophale.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, August 31, 2021, 09:55 PM IST