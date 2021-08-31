'Another milestone achieved under PM Modi': Mansukh Mandaviya after 50 crore people receive first COVID-19 vaccine dose

After 50 crore people received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday said India has achieved another milestone under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Another milestone achieved in the world's largest vaccination drive under PM @NarendraModi ji. 50 crore people received their first #COVID19 vaccine dose."

The Union Health Minister also applauded the hard work of COVID warriors and diligence of citizens in helping achieve this momentous feat.

Besides, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage touched the 65 crore mark on Tuesday with over 1 crore vaccine doses being administered in a single day in the country today, for the second time in five days, informed the Union health ministry.

As per data available on CoWIN portal, as many as 1,08,84,899 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered in the country today.

"The country has set a new record! PM @NarendraModi's #SabkoVaccineMuftVaccine campaign broke its previous record of more than 1.09 crore doses and created a new record today. Today, more vaccines have been administered in the country than this and this number is increasing continuously. Congratulations to all the countrymen!" said Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Mansukh L Mandaviya on Twitter.

In another tweet, Mandaviya said, "One crore, two times, in five days. Congratulations, as India administers another 1 crore #COVID19 vaccinations today. The highest one-day record of 1.09 crore vaccine doses achieved till 6 pm - and still counting! Under PM @NarendraModi ji, India is fighting strongly against corona."

Meanwhile, BJP chief JP Nadda on Tuesday expressed confidence that India will be able to vaccinate its entire eligible population by the end of this year with increased supply of jabs.

In a statement, Nadda said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resolve to provide free vaccine is paying off and India ranks first in the whole world in terms of vaccinating its citizens, with total number of vaccine doses administered crossing 64 crores in less than 200 days till August 30.

(With ANI inputs)

Published on: Tuesday, August 31, 2021, 07:52 PM IST