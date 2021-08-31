'2 times in 5 days': India administers over 1 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses in a day again

India administered over 1 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday. This is the second time the single-day vaccination tally crossed the 1 crore-mark within five days.

Taking to Twitter, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya wrote: "Congratulations, as India administers another 1 crore #COVID19 vaccinations today. Highest one-day record of 1.09 crore vaccine doses achieved till 6 pm - and still counting!"

"Under PM @NarendraModi ji, India is fighting strongly against corona," he added.

Earlier on August 27, India had administered more than 1 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi had written: "Record vaccination numbers today! Crossing 1 crore is a momentous feat. Kudos to those getting vaccinated and those making the vaccination drive a success."

Besides, India has achieved another milestone as 50 crore people have received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose.

"Another milestone achieved in the world's largest vaccination drive under PM @NarendraModi ji. 50 crore people received their first #COVID19 vaccine dose," tweeted Mansukh Mandaviya.

"I applaud the hard work of COVID warriors & diligence of citizens in helping achieve this momentous feat," he added.

Meanwhile, BJP chief JP Nadda on Tuesday expressed confidence that India will be able to vaccinate its entire eligible population by the end of this year with increased supply of jabs.

In a statement, Nadda said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resolve to provide free vaccine is paying off and India ranks first in the whole world in terms of vaccinating its citizens, with total number of vaccine doses administered crossing 64 crores in less than 200 days till August 30.

Published on: Tuesday, August 31, 2021, 07:37 PM IST