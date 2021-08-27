'Momentous feat': PM Modi after India administers over 1 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses in a day

India administered more than 1 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses on Friday, the highest ever in a single day.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote: "Record vaccination numbers today! Crossing 1 crore is a momentous feat. Kudos to those getting vaccinated and those making the vaccination drive a success."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Check out state-wise vaccination numbers:

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Besides, the COVID-19 vaccination coverage in the country has crossed 62 crore (62,09,43,580) doses, according to a provisional report compiled at 7 pm.

A total of 23,72,15,353 people in the age group of 18-44 years have received the first dose and 2,45,60,807 have been administered the second dose of the vaccine since the start of the third phase of the vaccination drive, the health ministry earlier said.

Meanwhile, more than 4.05 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with States and Union Territories for inoculation, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.

Over 58.86 crore vaccine doses have been provided to the states and Union Territories so far and more than 17.64 lakh doses are in the pipeline, the Ministry said in a statement.

It said more than 4.05 crore balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the States and Union Territories for inoculation.

The Union government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of Covid vaccination throughout the country, it added.

The new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21.

The vaccination drive has been ramped up through availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to the states and Union Territories for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain, the statement said.

(With PTI inputs)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday,August 27, 2021, 10:53 PM IST