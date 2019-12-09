‘Growth will take a hit under Uddhav Thackeray’

Rane, a strong critic of CM Thackeray, also said that development will take a serious beating under the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

Rane, who had left Shiv Sena following his difference with Uddhav Thackeray in 2005, alleged Shiv Sena has gained CM’s post by selling Hindutva.

He said there was no portfolio allocation despite 10 days of swearing in of the CM and six ministers.

He claimed that Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress have formed the government to achieve self interests and not for the betterment of farmers, workers and people of the state.

He predicted that the Maha Vikas Aghadi government will be a shortlived one. Rane stated that the government was in guest appearance and will not survive for a long.

Rane’s attack came a day after BJP’s associate MP Sanjay Kakde had said that the state government will complete its five year tenure.