Govt urges school students to return their old textbooks for next batch

In an attempt to reduce the use of paper, students of the state-run schools have been informed by the state school education department to submit their old textbooks, which can be reused for the next batch.

Students studying under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan have been requested to deposit their old textbooks for the year 2019-20 or 2020-21 to the school.

This pilot project has been initiated by the state government to save the environment and prevent cutting of trees by reducing the use of paper. The circular issued by the state said, "Students, who study in schools where free textbooks are distributed under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan project, are urged to submit their old textbooks for the year 2019-20 or 2020-21 to the school."

These textbooks will then be passed by the school to the next batch of students. This will avoid reprinting of textbooks.

A senior official of state school education department, said, "The project has been initiated on a pilot basis wherein a detailed report on the response will be submitted. Schools will send the data of such books to the education officers."

Under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan initiative, the state government provides free textbooks to Class 1 to 8 students of government-aided schools.

The official said, "The state school education department provides free textbooks to students of Class 1 to 8 under the initiative. If students return their old textbooks to the school there will be no need to print new books."

This project will be implemented after schools reopen physical lectures for all standards in Maharashtra. Currently, schools are conducting virtual lectures for Class 1 to 8 as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 pandemic.