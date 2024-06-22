 'Govt Considering Realigning Shaktipeeth Expressway Project,' Says Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Amid Protests
The proposed 802km Shaktipeeth Expressway will connect Pavnar in Wardha district to Patradevi in the coastal Sindhudurg (in Konkan). The expressway will pass through 12 districts before entering neighbouring Goa.

Updated: Saturday, June 22, 2024, 11:17 AM IST
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

Mumbai: Two days after the land acquisition process for the proposed Shaktipeeth Expressway was halted in the wake of protests, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday said his government was considering the possibility of realigning the project.

"Projects will not be imposed on the people and also will not be implemented without taking them into confidence," he said.

About The Shaktipeeth Expressway Project

The proposed 802km Shaktipeeth Expressway will connect Pavnar in Wardha district to Patradevi in the coastal Sindhudurg (in Konkan). The expressway will pass through 12 districts before entering neighbouring Goa.

“The government will consider realigning the Shaktipeeth Expressway at places where people are against it. We will not implement any project without taking people into confidence,” he said.

