'Government Must Act Immediately': NCP’s Jayant Patil Urges Three-Day Special Assembly Session On Maharashtra Flood Crisis

NCP leader Jayant Patil | Twitter

Senior leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar faction), Jayant Patil, has written a letter to Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat requesting a three-day special session of the state legislature to discuss the devastating flood and heavy rainfall situation across the state.

Monsoon Havoc Across Maharashtra

In his letter, Patil highlighted that this year’s monsoon has wreaked havoc, with the intensity of rainfall increasing over the past week. Rivers and streams are overflowing, farmland has turned into mud, livestock has perished, and many villages have been severely affected. Several people remain trapped in flood-hit areas, while others have lost their lives, creating widespread chaos.

Firsthand Observations of Damage

Patil stated that he has personally visited many flood-affected villages in recent days and observed the severe hardships faced by farmers. “The floodwaters have not only destroyed crops but have also washed away fertile land. The damage is so extensive that even if farmers work hard throughout the year, recovery seems impossible,” he said.

Accusation of Government Inaction

Accusing the government of failing to provide adequate relief, Patil urged immediate action. “At such a time of crisis, the government must extend substantial support. However, this is not being done. This is unacceptable,” he wrote.

Demand for Special Legislative Session

On behalf of the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), Patil demanded that a special three-day session of the Maharashtra legislature be convened immediately to hold detailed discussions and take urgent decisions to address the situation.