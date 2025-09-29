 'Government Must Act Immediately': NCP’s Jayant Patil Urges Three-Day Special Assembly Session On Maharashtra Flood Crisis
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbai'Government Must Act Immediately': NCP’s Jayant Patil Urges Three-Day Special Assembly Session On Maharashtra Flood Crisis

'Government Must Act Immediately': NCP’s Jayant Patil Urges Three-Day Special Assembly Session On Maharashtra Flood Crisis

Rivers and streams are overflowing, farmland has turned into mud, livestock has perished, and many villages have been severely affected.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Monday, September 29, 2025, 02:32 AM IST
article-image
NCP leader Jayant Patil | Twitter

Senior leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar faction), Jayant Patil, has written a letter to Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat requesting a three-day special session of the state legislature to discuss the devastating flood and heavy rainfall situation across the state.

Monsoon Havoc Across Maharashtra

In his letter, Patil highlighted that this year’s monsoon has wreaked havoc, with the intensity of rainfall increasing over the past week. Rivers and streams are overflowing, farmland has turned into mud, livestock has perished, and many villages have been severely affected. Several people remain trapped in flood-hit areas, while others have lost their lives, creating widespread chaos.

Firsthand Observations of Damage

FPJ Shorts
'Government Must Act Immediately': NCP’s Jayant Patil Urges Three-Day Special Assembly Session On Maharashtra Flood Crisis
'Government Must Act Immediately': NCP’s Jayant Patil Urges Three-Day Special Assembly Session On Maharashtra Flood Crisis
Video: Two Coaches Detach From Bandra–Amritsar Express Between Vangaon And Dahanu, Passengers Panic
Video: Two Coaches Detach From Bandra–Amritsar Express Between Vangaon And Dahanu, Passengers Panic
IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Team India Not Awarded Trophy After Refusing To Accept It From ACC President Mohsin Naqvi; Claims Report
IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Team India Not Awarded Trophy After Refusing To Accept It From ACC President Mohsin Naqvi; Claims Report
Central Railway Completes Loco Trials Of Indigenous 'KAVACH' System Across Mumbai Division
Central Railway Completes Loco Trials Of Indigenous 'KAVACH' System Across Mumbai Division

Patil stated that he has personally visited many flood-affected villages in recent days and observed the severe hardships faced by farmers. “The floodwaters have not only destroyed crops but have also washed away fertile land. The damage is so extensive that even if farmers work hard throughout the year, recovery seems impossible,” he said.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Launches Highway Cleanliness Drive Under 'Swacchata Hi Seva' Campaign -...
article-image

Accusation of Government Inaction

Accusing the government of failing to provide adequate relief, Patil urged immediate action. “At such a time of crisis, the government must extend substantial support. However, this is not being done. This is unacceptable,” he wrote.

Demand for Special Legislative Session

On behalf of the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), Patil demanded that a special three-day session of the Maharashtra legislature be convened immediately to hold detailed discussions and take urgent decisions to address the situation.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Government Must Act Immediately': NCP’s Jayant Patil Urges Three-Day Special Assembly Session On...

'Government Must Act Immediately': NCP’s Jayant Patil Urges Three-Day Special Assembly Session On...

Video: Two Coaches Detach From Bandra–Amritsar Express Between Vangaon And Dahanu, Passengers...

Video: Two Coaches Detach From Bandra–Amritsar Express Between Vangaon And Dahanu, Passengers...

Central Railway Completes Loco Trials Of Indigenous 'KAVACH' System Across Mumbai Division

Central Railway Completes Loco Trials Of Indigenous 'KAVACH' System Across Mumbai Division

Virar–Dahanu Rail Quadrupling Nears Completion; Seven Potential New Stations Proposed

Virar–Dahanu Rail Quadrupling Nears Completion; Seven Potential New Stations Proposed

'Operation Sindoor In Sports Too': CM Devendra Fadnavis & DyCM Eknath Shinde Congratulate Team India...

'Operation Sindoor In Sports Too': CM Devendra Fadnavis & DyCM Eknath Shinde Congratulate Team India...