Good news! Water level in Mumbai’s seven lakes rises to 97.86%

The water level in the seven lakes that supply water to Mumbai has jumped to 97.86 percent on Sunday. The water level in the lakes was 98.09% this time last year.

The lakes and dam reservoirs that supply drinking water to Mumbai are Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, and Middle Vaitarna.

According to data shared by BMC, the seven lakes have 14,16,367 million litres of water or 97.86% as recorded on Wednesday, against the full capacity, which is around 14.47 lakh million litres. Last year, during the same time, water stock was at 98.09% with 14,19,755 million litres, while in 2018 the water stock was 96.50% with 13,96,657 million litres.

At Modak Sagar, 99.99% of water stock is available, Tansa has 99.26%, Middle Vaitarna 96.83%, Upper Vaitarna has 96.81%, Bhatsa 97.70%, Vihar 100% and Tulsi has 99.10% of useful water level.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on August 28 decided to withdraw the cut in water supply in Mumbai city. The BMC had imposed a 20 percent water cut in Mumbai on August 5 after the water supply in the city's reservoirs went down to 34 percent. The cut in water supply was reduced to 10 percent on August 22 in view of the improvement in water levels in lakes.

Meanwhile, IMD has said that the country received 27 percent more rainfall in August. IMD on Friday said that above-normal rainfall activity is likely over the northeastern states, Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka and Kerala during September 10-16. "Below-normal rainfall activity (during the week) is likely over remaining parts of the country with significant reduction in rainfall activity over northwest India," it said.